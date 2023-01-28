Animals have been a part of human society for hundreds of years. Initially, animals were resources for humans, providing transportation, food and clothing to early societies. Later, royalty began inviting “lap” dogs inside to keep them warm, prior to adequate indoor heating.
The evolution of animals from resources to pets has been very dramatic over the past 100 years. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, more than 85 percent of dog owners and 76 percent of cat owners consider their pets as family members. Some pet owners report considering their pet’s needs in financial planning such as home buying, travel, employment and even having children. Following Hurricane Katrina, Congress passed the PETS Act, authorizing FEMA to rescue and provide emergency care to pets during a state of emergency. Additionally, in some states new, divorce laws have been passed to treat a pet as a family member, rather than personal property, paving the way for shared custody or visitation for fur-family members. This transition to family member, in addition to changes in technology, have contributed to a shift in veterinary medicine.
Veterinary care began with farmers providing remedial care to treat livestock. This informal care was to protect their livelihood. The medical need of animals eventually evolved into formal education. In 1760, Claude Bourgelat established the first veterinary school in Lyon, France. As human medicine advanced, there became interest in providing similar care to animals, so in 1791, the London Veterinary College began. To oversee veterinary medicine and providers in the United States, the American Medical Association was formed in 1863. Iowa State University was the first college in the US to offer a four-year professional veterinary degree in 1903. Though veterinary medicine became a field of professional study, it was not until much later that it became readily available, or a priority to the public. Gradually through the years, pets have become integrated into our homes and our families. As a result in the past 30 years, we have seen a dramatic increase in the need of pet veterinary care. Today, pets are valued family members to many and we can offer much of the same care used for humans.
For some, the medical advancements are comforting, because we can medically manage complicated health issues and extend a pets life expectancy. However, for some, the recommendation of diagnostics is perceived as excessive. A few even react angry or aggressive toward veterinary staff, making accusations of greed. For this reason, I think it is important for the public to understand what to expect at a veterinary appointment and why diagnostics are often recommended. Further, what the role of the pet owner is, in comparison to the responsibility of the provider.
Upon arrival at the veterinarian, a patient will be given a full physical examination. During the physical exam, body temperature, heart rate, heart and lung sounds are observed. Additionally, the veterinarian looks for physical symptoms of illness or injury. In some cases, the physical exam is adequate to provide the doctor with adequate information, for example, a cat bite wound provides the doctor with puncture wounds that can be observed during the physical examination. However, many health concerns cannot be seen with the naked eye and in those cases, diagnostics will be recommended.
Certain conditions such as organ issues of the liver, kidneys, heart, lungs, thyroid, etc. cannot be observed without blood work, ultrasound, or X-rays. Hormonal issues such as Cushing, Addisons, or diabetes can have easily overlooked symptoms, which can become fatal if left untreated. Additionally, a small bone or toy in a pet’s stomach cannot be seen without an X-ray. Even in a seemingly simple issue, such as a limp, could be a spinal issue, a broken bone, or a soft tissue injury. This is why x-rays would be medically recommended. There are complicated cases when patients are referred to a specialist for a CT scan or MRI. These diagnostic tools are cost prohibitive for the majority of day practitioners.
The advancements in medical technology have created a paradox for veterinary professionals. The medical ability versus costs is a daily challenge for clinicians. In my office, I have an advanced ultrasound machine, which is used in human hospitals, state of the art digital X-rays, dental equipment for extractions and cleanings, just like at your dentists, digital dental X-rays, an incubator, and a full lab to process blood work. These tools allow me to diagnose and treat a multitude of conditions, but this technology was very costly to purchase and is expensive to maintain. Since there is not national health care for pets, the cost of medical procedures is costly to the pet owner, which can be emotionally and financially stressful. For this reason, pet insurance is becoming more popular. One insurance company, Trupanion has begun direct payment to veterinarians, so the pet parents do not have to pay out of pocket and receive reimbursement.
Though I cannot speak regarding what motivates all veterinarians to recommend diagnostic tests, I would like to speak for myself and associate Dr. Collins. To do so, I’m going to share a recent case. A young dog was admitted for in-patient hospitalization, due to being severely ill. The dog had been seen at another Central Valley veterinarian. Due to financial concerns, the X-ray was read in house, rather than being sent off to the radiologist. Upon admission, I recommended re-running X-rays. The owner reluctantly agreed, because the previous veterinarian had assured him that there was no foreign object in the pet. When the radiologist read my X-ray, there was indeed a foreign body. By this point, the pet was so ill that surviving surgery to remove the foreign object was very unlikely. Sadly, I watched a man sob, as I euthanized his beloved friend. There are other similar cases that I have managed as follow-ups or second opinions. As veterinarians, Dr. Collins and I will always give medical advice that is “best care.” Ethically, we would never want an animal to pass away or suffer declining health because we did not recommend the appropriate diagnostics.
So, what is your responsibility as the pet owner? Veterinary care is based on a trusting relationship between owner and doctor. Dr. Collins and I cannot predict the owner who wants to provide all recommended care versus the one who either does not want to, or simply cannot financially afford to. For us to make that choice, would be making inappropriate judgements. For this reason, a treatment plan with medically recommended care is reviewed with the pet owner. At that time, owners can ask questions or discuss concerns. Ultimately, we want to assist you in providing the care that best fits your pet’s needs and the needs of your family. We encourage open communication, so we can develop a long-term successful relationship. When this is achieved, we become trusted advisors and friends.