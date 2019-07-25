Enjoy a fun-packed weekend at NAS Lemoore on Saturday and Sunday Sept. 21 and 22 for the 2019 Central Valley Air Show.
There will be numerous military and civilian performers, static displays, food and drinks and the world famous Blue Angels, who will be performing in the Lemoore Air Show which will take place September 21 and 22. The air show was last held in 2011.
Attendance and parking are free.
Gates will open at 8 a.m. For more information including information about premium seating tickets go to www.lemooreairshow.com
