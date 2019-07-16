26th Annual Sunbird Golf Classic

The Fresno Pacific Department of Athletics will be holding its 26th Annual Sunbird Golf Classic on Monday, October 21 at Sunnyside Country Club.

 Matlyn Morris

FRESNO – The Fresno Pacific Department of Athletics will be holding its 26th Annual Sunbird Golf Classic on Monday, October 21 at Sunnyside Country Club. The event will feature a four-person scramble.

Join FPU and enjoy a great day of golf on one of Fresno's finest and most prestigious courses. All proceeds from the event will be used to provide support for the FPU Department of Athletics and its student-athlete scholarship fund. FPU will be giving away many great prizes and nearly every golfer will leave with something.

Cost is $750 for a foursome and $190 for single golfers, which includes 18 holes of golf (with cart), raffle prizes, athletics appeal and dinner afterward. The tournament will begin with registration at 9:30 a.m., followed by lunch and an 11:30 a.m. shotgun start.

FPU is currently accepting sponsors for the event. For details on sponsorships, please view the sponsorship brochure by clicking here. If you have additional questions, please call 559-453-3613 or email Matt Mazzoni, Assistant A.D. for External Relations at matt.mazzoni@fresno.edu.

More information including links to register and sponsor can be found at fpuathletics.com/golf.

