Test Pilot School Passes Latest Aviation Maintenance Inspection

“The AMI results also reflect the teamwork that goes on between the schoolhouse and its contractors,” Czosek said. “We get full support from the schoolhouse, and that helps lot. We’re on a first-name basis with the instructors and the students, and our job makes the process as seamless as possible. They come down and ask for an aircraft, and we give them an aircraft to fly.”

Czosek explained that the collaborative spirit also extends to StandardAero’s program to upgrade the avionics in the school’s Lakotas. “It takes the prime contractor, Airbus, the mechanics here, the pilots, and the schoolhouse all working together to make something that is incredibly complicated go smoothly,” Czosek explained.

“The inspections went very well with no major hiccups,” said Ken Alm, DynCorp’s group manager at USNTPS. “The results show that we're running a very safe program here, which gives pride and confidence to the schoolhouse and the pilots in the aircraft they're flying.”

“The effort these guys put forth every day is great,” said Keith Humphreys, a DynCorp quality assurance manager. “The trust I have in them, and the loyalty and the professionalism they exude on a daily basis comes out in the results. It's a recognition of all the hard work they do.”