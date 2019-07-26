Take me Home: Valley Animal Haven

Malcolm is a lovable 4 1/2 years old Main Coon/Domestic short hair mix. Malcolm is a bigger than an average cat but does get along with the other cats in the cat hut. He is very sweet, loves treat, and enjoys the company of others. Malcolm is box trained and would prefer a home without children. Malcolm would love to meet his forever family. Adoption fee for Malcolm is $125. Adoption fees include spay/neuter, vaccination, microchip, de-worming, and ear mite treatment. Valley Animal Haven is located at 990 East D St., Lemoore. Meet Malcolm and see how sweet this big and beautiful kitty is.
