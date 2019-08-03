Take Me Home: Valley Animal Haven

Matilda is a sweet four year old Chihuahua/terrier mix. She came to the shelter pregnant, had her seven puppies, was a good mom and now would like a loving home of her own. Matilda loves people of all ages and would enjoy being your lap dog. She gets along with other dogs and walks well on a leash. Matilda is one of our animals that are part of the senior-to-senior program. If you are 65 years or older her adoption fee is $100. Regular adoption fee is $125. fee includes: spay/neuter, vaccinations, de-worming, flea & tick prevention treatment, Micro-chip, free Pet Pack from Petsmart, and free 30-minute training class at K-9 Confidence. Visit Matilda at Valley Animal Haven, 990 E Dst, Lemoore.

 Contributed
