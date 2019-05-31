Avery is a sweet one year-old German Shepard/ Labrador Retriever mix. Poor baby was found emaciated and tied to a tree in front of a local veterinarian’s office. The vet’s office got her healthy and now she needs a forever home. Avery is good with kids and most dogs. She attended dog training class and Avery was a very happy and social dog. She did very well in group training. Avery seems to have some housetraining experience and great leash manners. Avery would love a family that would treat her right and love her forever. Adoption fee is $175 plus $75 refundable training fee. A meet and greet required if other dogs in the household. Fee includes: spay/neuter, vaccinations, de-worming, flea& tick prevention treatment, Micro-chip, FREE Pet Pack from Petsmart, and FREE 30-minute training class atK-9 Confidence. Visit Avery at Valley Animal Haven, 990 E Dst, Lemoore.
SUKA
Suka is an adorable 1 year old husky. She is an outgoing and playful dog that would enjoy a yard to play in. Suka gets along with other dogs and people of all ages. She enjoys walks and walks well on a leash with the appropriate collar. Suka is missing her kennel mate, her mom that recently got adopted and now she wants to be adopted too. Come meet this loveable girl at Valley Animal Haven, 990 E Dst, Lemoore. Suka’s adoption fee is $175. Fee includes: spay/neuter, vaccinations, de-worming, flea & tick prevention treatment, Micro-chip, FREE Pet Pack from Petsmart, and FREE 30-minute training class at K-9. Suka is wanting a family to love and a place to call home.
