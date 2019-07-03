Tachi Palace presents American legion with check

LEMOORE –Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino recently presented American Legion Post 100 with a check for $6,664 with funds raised at its monthly community breakfast. American Legion Post 100 is a patriotic veterans organization devoted to charitable work, serving the city of Lemoore.
Approximately 675 people attended the fundraising breakfast. A total of $3,332 was raised at the door and Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino and the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tribe matched the amount bringing the grand total of the donation to $6,664. Santa Rosa Rancheria Tribal Chairman Leo Sisco presented the check to American Legion Post 100 President Randy McCord.
“I’d like to thank Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino for their continued support,” said American Legion member Bill Overbey. “With this money we can bring back our scholarship program, and assist with the annual United Way breakfast. We also assist with military funeral processions, and help in the military community at NAS Lemoore.”
The Legion holds a weekly breakfast for veterans, and homeless people. In addition, the organization puts on the city of Lemoore’s annual Veterans Parade, and much more.
Also during the breakfast, the American Cancer Society awarded Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino and Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi Yokut Tribe with the Crystal Award for achieving $600,000 in fundraising and donations to the annual Lemoore Relay for Life. Chairman Sisco and the Santa Rosa Rancheria & Tachi Palace Rely for Life Team Captains were on hand to receive the award.
Tachi Palace hosts a monthly community breakfast that features a breakfast buffet, informative community news and business networking, as well as raffle prizes. Attendees are encouraged to make a minimum donation of $5 and all contributions benefit a featured organization. The next community breakfast will take place on Friday, July 19, and benefits the Victim Witness Assistance Program of Kings County. For more information, visit tachipalace.com.
