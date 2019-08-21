LEMOORE – The Tachi Yokut Tribe and Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino are proud to announce the public opening of PHO-Nominal Eats on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Noon.
The PHO-Nominal Eats concept is to offer traditional, high-quality ethnic food in a casual setting. The menu will feature treats from Asia including PHO noodle soups, teriyaki bowls, and Japanese rolls.
The new restaurant is located on the third floor of the Casino of the Moon and will be open Sunday - Thursday from Noon to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from Noon to Midnight. Take out options are also available.
“We are excited for the opening of this new Asian-inspired restaurant,” said Rojelio Morales, Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino Marketing Director Interim. “PHO-Nominal Eats is one of many offerings that reflect our commitment to serving the needs of our guests. It is also a direct result of our desire to continually upgrade the property to make it a complete destination for all ages.”
PHO-Nominal Eats is one of seven dining options at Tachi Palace including the award-winning Pork Chop Hill Buffet, Coyote Grille, The Coffee Stop, RezDogs, Pizza Hut Express, and Red Tail Hawk Stop.
Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino is home to 2,000 gaming machines, 24 table games, 7 poker tables, 255 guest rooms, a spa, and 6,000 square feet of meeting space, employing more than 1,200 people. The property also features an 88,350 square foot entertainment center with movie theaters, a bowling alley, billiards room, arcade and concourse, bar and concessions.
Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino is located at 17225 Jersey Ave, Lemoore, California. For more information visit tachipalace.com.
