LEMOORE – Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino recently introduced a new, cutting-edge roulette table to the gaming floor, the first of its kind in any California casino.
The roulette table, manufactured by TCS John Huxley, the premiere manufacturer of roulette wheels in the world, features a wheel in the middle with two joined tables. This unique two-sided “albatross” table, combined with TCS Huxley’s Blaze technology, is the first one of its kind in North America.
In addition to the new tables, the roulette wheel, also manufactured by TCS John Huxley, is a new variation known as “Richer Roulette.” Because California law does not allow the use of a roulette ball, this wheel was designed to use specially designed cards and a sophisticated spinning mechanism.
The high-tech table features an LED light box beneath the gaming surface. The table displays ‘Place Your Bets,’ ‘No More Bets,’ game state prompts, and specific winning numbers in eye-catching animations.
“We are excited to bring this unique table game to our casino and introduce it to our players,” said Dane Hansen, Director of Table Games at Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino. “The state-of-the-art table has incredible vibrant animations which makes it very user friendly. It’s going to be a welcomed addition to our player experience.”
For more information, visit tachipalace.com.
