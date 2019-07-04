LEMOORE – Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino is proud to present Upcoming Country featuring Jimmie Allen and Matt Stell on Wednesday, August 7, at 7:30 p.m. in the Bingo Hall. Tachi Palace offers the premier entertainment experience in the area.
Country newcomer Jimmie Allen was heralded as one of the top “artists to watch in 2018” by Rolling Stone, Billboard and Pandora. Allen’s debut single “Best Shot” was a certified hit, claiming the No. 1 spot on country radio for three weeks, marking the first time a black artist has launched a career with a No. 1 hit with their debut single on country radio.
The album’s second single “Make Me Want To” was released to country radio in February. As well as with touring alongside Stell, Allen has shared the stage with other country stars like Scotty McCreery and Kane Brown.
Opening for Allen is singer-songwriter Matt Stell, who is enjoying one of the most successful years of his career thanks to his hit single “Prayed For You.” It was named one of the “10 Best Country Songs to Hear Now” by Rolling Stone, and reached No. 36 on Billboard’s Hot Country and No. 54 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.
The 6-foot-7 former college basketball player recently released a seven-song EP, “Everywhere But On.” Stell had a hand in writing all seven tracks on the album and it also includes a duet with Jimmie Allen on “Home In A Hometown.”
Tickets to Upcoming Country are $35, $55 and $75 each and are available at www.tachipalace.com, or at the Hotel Gift Shop. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.