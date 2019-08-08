LEMOORE – Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California for a back-to-school backpack drive. Thanks to Tachi Palace’s caring guests and staff, 1,190 new backpacks will be donated to local children in need.
“ I am so proud of our generous and caring Tachi community and partners, exceeding our expectations on the number of backpacks donated,” said Interim Tribal Marketing Director Rojelio Morales. “It’s proof that together we can make a difference in the lives of so many.”
Monetary donations for supplies are being accepted on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of CentralCalifornia’s Facebook page or the public is invited to drop off new supplies at their office located at 4047 N. Fresno Street, Fresno, CA 93726.
“There’s nothing like the smile on our youths’ faces when they get a new backpack to start the school year,” said Diane Phakonekham, Executive Director of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central California.
“Our goal now is to raise funds to fill those backpacks with school supplies.”
For more information contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California, (559) 268-2447 or Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino, (559) 924-7751.
