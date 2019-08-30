TACHI PALACE HOTEL & CASINO BINGO HALL FEATURES COYOTE NIGHTS BIN-GLOW

LEMOORE, CA – (August 29, 2019) – Every Friday night through September 27, Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino Bingo Hall goes high energy with Coyote Nights Bin-Glow. Buy-ins start at 6 p.m. for the glow-in-the dark action, complete with a live DJ mixing up classic hits.

The high-energy Friday nights also include drink specials and dance competitions. Guests will receive a free glow stick with every buy-in and must be 21 and older to participate in Bin-Glow.

“Bin-Glow is one of the most talked about bingo events in the Central Valley in years,” said Rojelio Morales, Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino Marketing Director Interim. “We are hearing rave reviews from our guests and the feedback on social media has been extremely positive."

Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino is located at 17225 Jersey Ave, Lemoore, California. For more information visit tachipalace.com.

