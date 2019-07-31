LEMOORE – Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino recently hosted its June community breakfast and presented a check for $4,192 to the Victim Witness Assistance Program of Kings County, an organization that seeks to make the criminal justice system more understandable, accessible and responsive to the concerns of victims and witnesses.
A total of $2,096 was raised at the door and Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino and the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tribe matched the amount bringing the grand total of the donation to $4,192. Santa Rosa Rancheria Tribal Chairman Leo Sisco and Vice Chairman Robert Jeff presented the check to Victim Witness Assistance Program Coordinator Julia Patino.
“We appreciate Tachi Palace and the Tribe for providing us with this opportunity and thank them for recognizing our organization,” said Patino. “We rely primarily on grants and this donation helps us pay for community events that otherwise would not be funded, including training sessions on human trafficking, elder abuse, and others.”
More than 400 people attended the breakfast including members of the Hanford and Lemoore law enforcement, Links for Life affiliates, and other community members.
The next community breakfast will be held on Friday, August 30, and will benefit Central Union School District. Tachi Palace hosts a monthly community breakfast that features a breakfast buffet, informative community news and business networking, as well as raffle prizes. Attendees are encouraged to make a minimum donation of $5 and all contributions benefit a featured organization. For more information, visit tachipalace.com.
About Victim Witness Assistance
The Kings County Victim-Witness Assistance Program seeks to make the criminal justice system more understandable, accessible and responsive to the concerns of victims and witnesses. Our Victim Advocates are available to ensure that crime victims and their family members are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process. We have specially trained advocates to assist Spanish-speaking victims in our rural communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.