Symphony plays Copland in January

The Sequoia Symphony highlights great works by American composers in its Saturday, Jan. 25 concert at the Visalia Fox Theatre.
The orchestra will play Copland’s entire “Billy the Kid” ballet, one of Copland's most popular and widely performed pieces. It is most famous for its incorporation of several cowboy tunes and American folk songs.
Also on the program is “Rush,” a concerto for alto sax and orchestra. The piece won a Grammy Award last year. Playing the solo part is Jonathan Hulting-Cohen.
Hulting-Cohen met music director Bruce Kiesling when Jonathan was working as an intern at YOLA (Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles), which Kiesling used to conduct. He first performed with the symphony in 2016.
Tickets are $25-$50 at the symphony office, 208 W. Main Street, Suite D, Visalia, downstairs in Montgomery Square. Student prices are $10. Tickets are also available at 732-8600 or go to www.sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com.
Special $1 tickets
To encourage new people to attend concerts during the symphony’s 60th season, the orchestra is offering a limited number of tickets to every concert for only $1, the cost of tickets 60 years ago. These legacy tickets will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and are limited to availability and location in the theatre. They can only be purchased in person at the symphony office the week of the concert.
