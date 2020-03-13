SWRMC Sailor Awarded CNO Gold Disk Technician Award

San Diego (NNS) -- Southwest Regional Maintenance Center (SWRMC) Sailor, Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Parent, received the Chief of Naval Operations Gold Disk Technician Award for his work in the Navy and Marine Corps Miniature/Micro-miniature Module Test and Repair (2M/MTR) Program on Mar. 3.

Gold disk developers, considered experts in the 2M/MTR field, are charged with developing standard procedures for repairs to reduce turn-around and provide a cost avoidance to the Navy. The program was designed to encourage fleet personnel to repair circuit card assemblies and electronic modules to improve operational readiness.

"The Gold Disk program is a critical program to the Navy,” said Vice Adm. Thomas J. Moore, commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, during the presentation. “It allows us to train our Sailors to fix micro-miniature components at sea. Not only is it saving us money by making sure we can do the work ourselves, but, more importantly, it is delivering readiness on a daily basis which is so critical today.”