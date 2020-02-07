SWRMC Manufactures First Ever Wave Break In-House for USS Paul Hamilton

SAN DIEGO (NNS) -- Southwest Regional Maintenance Center’s (SWRMC) Intermediate Level Production Shop fabricated its first ever wave break in-house for USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) prior to deployment in early 2020.

The wave break, officially known as the hand wheel barrier, is located on the forecastle in front of the break controls and anchor windlass control units. Its purpose is to protect Sailors from the anchor chain during anchoring evolutions. Paul Hamilton’s was severely corroded and required replacement in order to return the ship to its original specification.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

“One of our strategic goals for 2019 was to expand shipboard minor structural repair capabilities within our Intermediate Level Production Shop. The completion of this repair is a realization of those efforts and is helping provide innovative solutions to support on time delivery,” said Capt. David Hart, commanding officer, SWRMC. “This is a major accomplishment displayed by these talented individuals and representation of why the fleet depends on us.”