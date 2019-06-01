Fresno State’s renowned campus-grown sweet corn will be available for the first time this year at 7 a.m. Friday, June 7, at the Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market (5368 N. Chestnut Ave.). Yellow corn will be sold at 50 cents per ear throughout the summer while supplies last, and white corn will be available the following week. Free samples of freshly grilled sweet corn will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and information tables will provide fun kids activities and family entertainment. The store will have special weekend hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
In the past, more than 200 shoppers have lined up outside on the first morning of sweet corn sales. If that occurs again this year, groups will be let in periodically to remain within the building’s capacity of 40 customers at a time. Extra parking is available in the dirt lot north of the market.
Shoppers purchased 36,980 ears on opening day last year and a record 81,318 ears during the opening three-day weekend in early June. More than 550,000 ears were sold altogether in 2018. The product was first grown on campus fields in 1981 and initially sold to the public in 1982.
Sweet corn is raised on the 1,000-acre University Agricultural Laboratory that includes 20 enterprises that provide student-made dairy, food processing, fruit, horticulture, livestock, meat, nut and wine products to the Gibson Farm Market. The campus farm is managed by staff, faculty and students that are part of the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology.
The store will resume its normal summer hours on Monday, June 10, which are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. INFO: Gibson Farm Market, 559.278.4511, farmmarket@fresnostate.edu, or www.facebook.com/FresnoStateFarmMarket.
