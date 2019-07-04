Detectives have booked 57 year old Michael James Congdon of Fresno into the Fresno County Jail. He is facing two attempted murder charges, one against Deputy John Erickson and the other against his civilian ride-along. Additionally, he has been booked on felony charges of shooting at an occupied vehicle, using a firearm to commit a felony, committing a felony while armed and animal cruelty. His total bail is set at slightly over $1.9 million.
Just before 11:00 am, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 29000 block of Quail Springs Lane in Tollhouse. The caller said there was a civil dispute between neighbors regarding property boundary lines. One of these neighbors was a man with a gun who was firing at objects on the land.
Around 11:15 am, two deputies in separate patrol vehicles arrived at the property. As soon as Deputy John Erickson pulled in, a man (later identified as Michael Congdon) with a gun began shooting at his patrol truck. Erickson was struck in the leg by a bullet. He made a radio call that he had been hit and numerous resources responded to the scene. Erickson had a civilian riding along in his vehicle, who was able to get out of the truck without getting hit. The other deputy on scene ushered the civilian to safety, fired in the direction of Congdon and then dragged Erickson a considerable distance to a safe place. Erickson’s partner took cover with him in one place for a long period of time due to them losing sight of the armed suspect. Once several other deputies arrived, they performed a rescue of Erickson, carrying him a long distance through rugged terrain. They finally reached the California Highway Patrol’s helicopter, H40, where the crew loaded Erickson inside and flew him to the hospital.
Our EAGLE One helicopter, members of our SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation
Team (CNT) responded to the scene. Congdon was believed to be hiding inside a small shed on the property with several firearms. CNT personnel were able to establish a line of communication with Congdon over the phone, which lasted for several hours. Eventually, they were able to convince him to surrender. Around 3:15 pm, Congdon came out of the shed peacefully and deputies were able to place him under arrest.
Detectives and members of our Crime Scene Unit spent Tuesday evening and
Wednesday morning gathering evidence, speaking with witnesses and
interviewing the suspect. While searching the property Tuesday afternoon,
detectives found an injured horse that had been shot multiple times. It is
believed Congdon shot the animal prior to Deputy Erickson’s arrival to the
property. Tuesday night, the Sheriff’s Office transported the horse to a
veterinarian to receive medical treatment. The horse is alive, but its long term
prognosis is unclear. Detectives are also working to identify the owner of the
horse.
Deputy John Erickson is 49 years old and has been a deputy with the Fresno
County Sheriff’s Office for 11 years. He has successfully undergone surgery for internal injuries and a broken leg. He is now experiencing pain, which is
expected. He is currently focusing on trying to get comfortable and grab some
rest. His family is limiting visitors at this time.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance with this call: California Highway Patrol, Fresno Police, Clovis Police, Kings County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service, Cal Fire – Fresno County Fire and American Ambulance. We also wish to thank our community for all of its support, both in words and gestures, during this difficult time.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information about the
case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111, Crime Stoppers at
(559) 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org You will remain anonymous and
may be eligible for a cash reward.
