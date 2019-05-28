FRESNO – The Fresno Pacific women’s basketball program and head coach Tim Beauregard are pleased to announce all five members of the incoming recruiting class. Hanford product Bayli McClard joins fall commits Sara Lundqvist, Michelle Berry, Felicia Dourva and Lindsey Moody to round out the next wave of Sunbirds.
“We were very specific and driven to put this exact recruiting class together. We targeted a group that we feel fits where we are and where we are going. Each one of these young ladies have unique skillsets both on and off the court, and they will each have the opportunity to add value to our culture and help take our program to the next level,” Beauregard said. “We continue to seek people first and players second and know we don't have to jeopardize one for the other. This recruiting class proves this. This group is bright, talented, motivated, and have great senses of humor, and they will undoubtedly add value to all areas of our program.”
Bayli McClard, forward – Hanford
A huge chapter of Hanford High School’s storied history, McClard totaled just under 1800 career points while adding 885 rebounds, 351 steals and 244 assists. She was twice named the Fresno Bee Player of the Year and was chosen as an All-State selection in each of her four years with the Bullpups.
“I’m blessed and excited to have been given the opportunity to get a great education and play basketball for Coach Beauregard, the staff, and my teammates here at FPU.”
Michelle Berry, guard – Clovis
A two-time team MVP, Berry was named an All-Tournament selection six times and was twice chosen as an All-League player. Most recently, she averaged 20 points and 12 rebounds per game for her senior campaign to help Clovis East High School to a Central Section CIF playoff berth.
“I chose FPU because I wanted to attend a school I know will benefit me spiritually, mentally, and personally while helping me grow as a person. I also wanted to be close to home where I have an amazing support system.”
Felicia Dourva, guard - Lund, Sweden
A big-time international player, Dourva has played for multiple Swedish National Teams, where she has been a silver medalist at the Swedish Championship twice and been named an All-Star. Additionally, she was the MVP of the 2018 Baltic Sea Cup and was a silver medalist at the 2018 Nordic Championship.
“When I visited FPU for the first time, it immediately felt like home. Coach Beauregard and the team made me feel like a part of the family and I realized that I wanted to be a Sunbird. FPU is a beautiful school with lots of options for my education. It’s a place where I know that I can develop as a person, and I’m confident that it will help me reach my goals while having fun on the way. I’m grateful for the opportunity to receive a good education while doing the thing I love most - playing basketball. I’m very excited to be a part of the program and help the team continue on the road towards excellence. “
Sara Lundqvist, forward - Lund, Sweden
Another sensational player on the international circuit, Lundqvist has been on the Swedish U15, U16, and U18 teams, where she was named the MVP of the semifinal game in the Swedish Basketball League. She was named an All-Star in the Scania Cup and the U19 Swedish Championship Final Four.
“Everyone I met was so friendly and FPU felt like home, so it seemed like the perfect fit for me. I’m confident that I will develop as a person both on and off the court. Combining basketball with my education is a dream come true.”
Lindsey Moody, forward – Folsom
A four-year varsity player at Vista Del Lago High School, Moody sits atop the program’s career leaderboard in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots and has been named an All-League selection on three occasions. Additionally, the Capital League Co-MVP served as team captain, was named as a Scholar Athlete three times, and was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year.
“When I came and toured FPU, I felt like I instantly connected with the coaches and the players. I loved being around all of them, so I felt like this was the place for me.”
The 2018-19 campaign saw FPU record its’ highest win total since 2006-07, and the Sunbirds qualified for the postseason for the first time since joining the NCAA ranks. The newest additions to program will join 11 returners, including a trio of All-Conference selections in Jessica Malazarte, Cassie Pisik and Ashley Cross.
