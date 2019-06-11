Summer Zoo Camp is in session

Fresno – Kids are out on summer break and Fresno Chaffee Zoo is the place for young animal lovers looking for something exciting and educational to do while school is out.
Zoo Camp attendees participate in a variety of educational activities in a hands-on learning atmosphere. With camp topics like “Colorful Creatures”, “#ZOOLIFE” and “World Travelers”, campers can learn all about animals from throughout the world and what they can do to help conserve endangered species. All sessions foster an appreciation and understanding of wildlife and nature through animal interactions and observations, games, arts and crafts, and other exciting activities.
Exciting new offerings this year include camps that tie into the limited-time Zoorassic Park dinosaur exhibit at the Zoo. Junior Paleontologists ages 12-17 will learn what it’s like to be a paleontologist at an exclusive dig site open just for campers to explore at Zoorassic Park. Campers ages 3-11 will dig up some fun fossil facts and learn about prehistoric pals at “Camp-a-saurus”.
Summer Zoo Camp is offered to children ages 3 through 17 and will take place from Monday, June 10 to Friday, August 16. Early drop off and late pick up options are available. For more information and to register visit www.fresnochaffeezoo.org.
