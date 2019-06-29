Summer is heating up at Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino with three concerts

LEMOORE – Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino is proud to present three exciting concerts this summer taking place outdoors at the 45,000 square foot Sprung tent. Tickets are available at tachipalace.com, or at the Hotel Gift Shop. Doors open at 6 p.m. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for:
Christian Nodal Sunday, June 30
Happy Together Tour 2019 Wednesday, July 10
Brothers Osborne Friday, July 26
Christian Nodal is a Mexican singer-songwriter who gained international recognition with his chart-topping debut single “Adios Amor.” The song reached number one on the Top 20 Mexican Songs Chart and number two on the Billboard Top Latin Songs in the US.
Nodal’s debut studio album in 2018 earned him a Latin Grammy Award for best song; a Lo Nuestro Award for Regional Mexican Artist of the Year; two Billboard Latin Music Awards and a Latin American Music Award. In just three short years, Nodal has racked up eight prestigious music awards. His current album, which was released earlier this year, debut in the top 10 of the Billboard Top Latin Albums and is already certified Gold in Mexico and Platinum (Latin) by the Recording Industry Association of America.
Tickets for Christian Nodal on Sunday, June 30, are $50 for general admission in the bleachers section and standing room only, and $65, $80 and $100 for reserved seats.
Happy Together Tour 2019 features hit-makers from the 1960s and ‘70s bringing together The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classic IV and The Cowsills.
Founding member of The Turtles, Mark Voman, is joined by the Archie’s Ron Dante performing all their magical top 40 hits including “It Ain’t Me Babe,” “Elenore,” “She’d Rather Be With Me,” “You Showed Me,” “Happy Together,” and the Archies’ mega-hit “Sugar Sugar.”
Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, brings his biggest hits to the stage like “Joy To The World,” “Mama Told Me Not To Come,” “Shambala,” “One,” and “Easy To Be Hard.”
Gary Puckett & The Union Gap will entertain with notable tunes like “Young Girl,” “Over You,” “Woman, Woman,” “This Girl Is A Woman Now,” “Lady Willpower,” and “Don’t Give In To Him.
The Buckinghams are back on the tour for the first time in five years. Concertgoers will be treated to incredible songs like top-charting “Kind of a Drag,” and other hits “Don’t You Care,” “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy,” and "Hey Baby, They're Playing Our Song."
The Classics IV is the newest addition to the Happy Together lineup. They achieved phenomenal success with their southern soft rock sound and multiplatinum hits “Spooky,” “Stormy,” “Traces,” and “Everyday With You Girl.”
Bob, Paul and Susan Cowsill comprise The Cowsills, and are the inspiration for the TV Show, The Partridge Family. They are best known for songs “The Rain, The Park and Other Things,” “Hair,” “Indian Lake,” and “Love American Style.”
Tickets for the Happy Together Tour are $35 for general admission in the bleachers section and standing room only. Reserved seats are $45, $50, $65 and $75.
Country Music Association Award (CMA) winning Brothers Osborne is a country duo consisting of bothers T.J. and John Osborne. Seven of their singles have charted on Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay with their most successful song, “Stay A Little Longer,” peaking at Number 2 and was certified Platinum.
The Brothers Osborne has won six music awards including the CMA Vocal Duo of the Year in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Other hits for the duo include “Let’s Go There,” “Rum,” and “It Ain’t My Fault.”
Tickets for Brothers Osborne are $40 for general admission in the bleachers section and standing room only. PIT sections are $75 and $90 and are standing room only.
For tickets and more information, visit Tachipalace.com.
