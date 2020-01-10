Submarine Squadron 7 Welcomes New Commodore

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (NNS) -- Commander, Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 7 held a change of command ceremony at the historic submarine piers of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Jan. 7.
Michael Majewski, from Toledo, Ohio, relieved Capt. Paul Davis, from Harrisonburg, Virginia, as commodore of SUBRON 7.
Rear Adm. Blake Converse, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, was the guest speaker for the ceremony.
“It’s my great honor to join you here today to participate in one of our Navy’s most hallowed and important traditions – the change of command ceremony,” said Converse. “For over two hundred years command of naval ships has meant more than simply being the person in charge. By tradition, it means complete responsibility, authority and accountability. A wise commanding officer will remember that these are his primary responsibilities.”
Under the leadership of Davis, five submarines deployed, three of which were extended deployments. He oversaw the certification and successful sea trials of USS Chicago (SSN 721) and USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) after extended shipyard maintenance. He managed the homeport shift of four submarines USS Louisville (SSN 724), USS Olympia (SSN 717), USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) and USS Springfield (SSN 761).
“I am very proud of my boats, the work they have done, and more importantly, the results they have earned,” said Davis. “While I was commodore, we deployed five boats in a four month period, sending three of them out the door in less than a month. We transitioned four boats into or out of the shipyard and had four of our boats conduct change of homeports. What do these things all have in common? It’s easy, I had very little to do with them. The boats did the heavy lifting and my staff did the rest.”
During the ceremony, Converse presented Davis with a Legion of Merit Medal for exceptionally meritorious conduct while serving as commander of SUBRON 7 from June 2018 until Jan. 2020.
“Being the commodore of a Pearl Harbor submarine squadron is an incredible job,” said Davis. “However, I think being the commodore of Submarine Squadron 7 is the best job in the world. For the last 18 months, I have had the privilege to work with some of the most talented and most capable submarines ever assembled. It has been the highest honor to roll up my sleeves alongside these submarine warriors.”
Davis’ next assignment will be as a student at The Joint and Combined Warfighting School in Washington D.C.
Majewski comes to SUBRON 7 from Chief of Naval Operations OPNAV N133, where he served as the Deputy Propulsion Program Manager.
“To the boats and families of Squadron 7, I look forward to serving each of you as your commodore,” said Majewski. “As you have been in the past, we will continue to be challenged in the future to meet the needs of our country. Together, as a team, we will be ready to answer this call and keep our nation safe from all who threaten it.”
Established during World War II, Submarine Squadron 7 has been commanded by 43 different officers, including Medal of Honor awardee Rear Adm. Richard H. O'Kane and former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Frank B. Kelso II.
For more news from the Pacific Submarine Force, visit http://www.csp.navy.mil.
For more information, visit www.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/usnavy, or www.twitter.com/usnavy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.