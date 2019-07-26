GROTON, Conn. (NNS) -- GROTON, Conn. – Commander, Submarine Squadron Four held a change of command ceremony July 19, 2019, at Naval Submarine Base, New London in Groton, Connecticut.
Capt. Andrew Miller relieved Capt. Brian Sittlow as the commodore of the squadron.
Submarine Squadron Four ensures the proper equipping, manning, and training of Sailors assigned to 10 fast-attack submarines homeported at Naval Submarine Base, New London. The squadron consists of nine Virginia-class submarines and one Los Angeles-class submarine designed for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions.
A 15-gun salute was rendered for special guest speaker Vice Adm. Charles "Chas" Richard, commander of Submarine Forces. The number of guns to fire is designated for various ceremonies, honors and officials – in relation to their importance and position. The salute at the approach of a party demonstrates not only welcome, but also respect and trust.
“We rely on our squadron commodores to instill a fighting spirit in our commanding officers and all of our undersea warriors, ensuring that they are ready to fight and win our nation’s wars,” said Richard. “Commodore Sittlow, your performance as Commander of Submarine Squadron Four shows that you took that charge to heart and you’ve done a phenomenal job for the submarine force and the Navy.”
Richard also welcomed Miller and his family, and expressed confidence in Miller’s ability to command the squadron.
“Capt. Miller, congratulations on being hand selected to lead this elite team and welcome aboard,” said Richard.
During his speech Sittlow thanked his family, special guests in attendance, his entire staff and all of his Groton teammates. He also thanked the headquarters in Norfolk, Pearl Harbor and Washington, D.C. for their support in making the submarine force the strongest in the world. Sittlow ended his speech by expressing gratitude to Miller for assuming command of the squadron.
“Congratulations on your assignment to Commander, Submarine Squadron Four,” said Sittlow. “You’re taking command of a rich history of submarine captains and crews, all ready for more.”When it was his turn to speak, Miller expressed how honored he was to start serving as commodore.
“Submarine Squadron Four is part of an amazing submarine force legacy, and I am proud to be on team Groton as we continue to write history like those that have gone before us,” said Miller. “We will remain committed to supporting the commanding officers of our boats so that they are ready, if necessary, to bring their ships to life, and take their officers and crews into harm’s way. We ask them to boldly execute their assigned tasking, and enable the United States and our allies to win in battle if required.”
Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities - sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.
