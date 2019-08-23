San Diego (NNS) -- Commander, Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) 11 held a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Point Loma (NBPL) aboard the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Scranton (SSN 756) on Aug. 16. Capt. Patrick Friedman relieved Capt. Chris Cavanaugh as commodore of one of the Navy's most decorated submarine squadrons.
Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMSUBPAC), Rear Adm. Blake Converse, was the guest speaker and congratulated Cavanaugh for his achievements as commodore of COMSUBRON 11.
“Chris is not just a great leader, he’s an innovator and a coach who has guided his submarine crews and his shore staff to improve warfighting readiness, maintenance performance and support to our Sailors and their families,” said Converse.
Converse also took time to express his excitement to have Friedman take command.
“I can say from personal experience, and by your impressive record, that Squadron 11 will be in great hands going forward with you at the helm,” said Converse. “There is no doubt in my mind that you will do the same here, you are a great fit-a perfect fit--for this high-tempo position.”
During the ceremony Cavanaugh took time to reflect on his time in command and thanked the men and women of COMSUBRON 11 for a successful tour.
“This has been the most challenging assignment of my career with the most diverse set of responsibilities, as a result, it’s been the most rewarding,” said Cavanaugh. “It’s been a privilege serving alongside you over the past two years. Our tasks were important: building warfighting readiness in an era of great power competition, preparing for emergencies we hope will never occur, and leading coordinated anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare training throughout the Eastern Pacific. I am proud of everything we accomplished, and I expect even greater things from you in the future.”
During his tour, Cavanaugh deployed to Argentina in command of Task Group 46 in support of international search and rescue efforts for a missing submarine, ARA San Juan, with 44 Sailors aboard. Cavanaugh said although tragic, the lessons learned from this event fundamentally changed how the U.S. Navy now prepares for submarine rescue operations.
During the ceremony, Converse awarded Cavanaugh with the Legion of Merit. Afterward, Friedman thanked Cavanaugh for a seamless turnover and recognized him for his time in command.
“You and your staff have made the transition to San Diego as smooth as possible,” said Friedman. “You are turning over a high functioning staff and the best crews in the fleet.”
Cavanaugh’s next assignment will be at Navy Personnel Command in Millington, Tenn. as the head submarine/nuclear officer detailer (PERS-42) and the nuclear propulsion program manager (N133).
COMSUBRON 11 is located at NBPL in San Diego and consists of five Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered attack submarines, the floating dry-dock Arco (ARDM 5), and Undersea Rescue Command. The squadron staff is responsible for supporting and overseeing to these commands.
For more information about Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, visit http://www.csp.navy.mil/css11 and www.facebook.com/COMSUBRON11.
