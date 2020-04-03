Submarine Squadron 12 Welcomes New Commanding Officer

GROTON, Conn. (NNS) — Capt. Matt Boland relieved Capt. David Youtt as Commodore of Submarine Squadron 12 (SUBRON 12) at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut, Mar. 27.
Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, Submarine Forces, commended Youtt for his dynamic leadership and success supporting mission and warfighting readiness.
“Submarine Squadron 12 has excelled under Capt. Youtt’s leadership and the squadron’s impressive team of warriors,” Caudle said. “For nearly 30 years, Capt. Youtt served his nation with pride and excellence showing dynamic leadership and success in the full spectrum of submarine missions and special operations. Congratulations on a job extremely well done!”
Caudle said Boland has the superb leadership experience to succeed in the challenging assignment of squadron commodore.
“Capt. Boland’s visionary leadership, superior mentorship and commitment to excellence will be vital to the continued success of the Submarine Force,” Caudle said. “I am absolutely sure he is the right officer to lead Submarine Squadron 12. Congratulations and welcome aboard!”
Youtt said he is grateful to the commanders and crews for their hard-working spirit, determination, and ability to deploy in challenging environments.
“Operation of a nuclear submarine is an exquisite system of ultimate standards, exceptionally trained people, and design that is a triumph of humankind,” said Youtt. “It is long hours, days, weeks, and months of challenging and demanding work that is brought together into a warfighting machine by exceptional people.”
Youtt retires after 28 years of naval service.
“I am confident that the persistent and determined crews of Submarine Squadron 12 will be ready when called,” he said. “I am proud to have served with you, had the opportunity to offer advice, and to have done my best over the past 28 years to train submarines that will win wars.”
Boland said he will carry a strong commitment to maintaining combat readiness as squadron commander.
“I am most excited to support the commanding officers as they work to prepare their crews for combat operations and peacetime missions,” said Boland. “We are committed to keeping them ready for each milestone and maintaining their warfighting skills so they can return to combat readiness without unnecessary delays."
Boland is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy class of 1996, where he received a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering. His post-graduate education includes Joint Professional Military Education Phase I and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School.
At sea, he commanded USS Jacksonville (SSN 699) from August 2013 through November 2015. During his tour, USS Jacksonville completed a modernization and western pacific deployment.
Ashore, Boland commanded the Cruise Missile Support Activity, Pacific from April 2018 to January 2020.
SUBRON 12’s mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat, and deploy in unforgiving environments across the globe.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!