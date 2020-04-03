Submarine Squadron 12 Welcomes New Commanding Officer

GROTON, Conn. (NNS) — Capt. Matt Boland relieved Capt. David Youtt as Commodore of Submarine Squadron 12 (SUBRON 12) at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut, Mar. 27.

Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, Submarine Forces, commended Youtt for his dynamic leadership and success supporting mission and warfighting readiness.

“Submarine Squadron 12 has excelled under Capt. Youtt’s leadership and the squadron’s impressive team of warriors,” Caudle said. “For nearly 30 years, Capt. Youtt served his nation with pride and excellence showing dynamic leadership and success in the full spectrum of submarine missions and special operations. Congratulations on a job extremely well done!”

Caudle said Boland has the superb leadership experience to succeed in the challenging assignment of squadron commodore.

“Capt. Boland’s visionary leadership, superior mentorship and commitment to excellence will be vital to the continued success of the Submarine Force,” Caudle said. “I am absolutely sure he is the right officer to lead Submarine Squadron 12. Congratulations and welcome aboard!”

Youtt said he is grateful to the commanders and crews for their hard-working spirit, determination, and ability to deploy in challenging environments.