For decades, bad cops could skirt discipline by jumping from one California police force to another.
That’s about to change. Soon, being convicted of offenses like sexual assault and using excessive force will be enough to kick officers out of the profession in California.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
