Statement from the Clovis Rodeo

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the 2020 Clovis Rodeo is cancelled due to COVID-19. A longstanding tradition for the community, it was not a decision that came easily for the Clovis Rodeo Committee. It was a decision made because the health and welfare of our friends and neighbors must come first.

Carrying on our American Cowboy Tradition is important to each of us, the volunteers, sponsors, partner organizations and our community. Coming together to celebrate our Clovis Way of Life with friends, neighbors and visitors is something we look forward to every Spring. We tip our hats and extend our appreciation to the community, our fans and sponsors who have stuck with us and help to support the numerous charities and organizations that benefit from the Clovis Rodeo annually. We couldn’t do any of this without each and every one of you. We’re Stronger Together. We look forward to the 107th Clovis Rodeo April 21-25, 2021.