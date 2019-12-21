State Center Community College District will hold its spring semester Extreme Registration Friday, January 3 from 2 - 7 p.m. and Saturday, January 4 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Extreme Registration is a one-stop shop that offers everything a student will need to enroll at Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College, Madera Community College Center and Oakhurst Community College Center. Fall semester begins Monday, January 13, 2020.
Extreme Registration will include staff from admissions, counseling, financial aid, and business services in one building. At Extreme Registration, students can select courses and plan a class schedule, complete registration for classes, receive counseling and advising, pay fees, buy a student ID card, purchase a parking permit and more.
Day, evening, Saturday and online classes are available. Students can choose from more than 100 academic and career technical educational programs and may work to complete an associate degree, a certificate of achievement, or transfer to a four-year college or university.
State Center Community College District is a great higher educational value at just $46 per unit. First-time students can qualify for free tuition. Financial Aid is also available which includes scholarships, grants, loans, fee waivers, and work study.
There are five locations for Extreme Registration: Fresno City College Library, Reedley College Student Center, Clovis Community College Academic Center Building 2 (AC2) Room 276, Madera Community College Center Room TM-11, and the Oakhurst Community College Center Main Office. For more information visit scccd.edu/extreme
