State Center Community College campuses remain opne with temporary instruction changes

While there are currently no community transmitted cases of COVID-19 in Fresno and Madera counties, State Center Community College District is planning to make some changes in response to the growing threat of coronavirus.

We will be temporarily suspending in-person, on-campus classes between Monday, March 16 through Thursday, March 19. During these four days all faculty, staff, and administrators will use this time for further preparation to move toward online instruction.

However, there will be some courses that we know cannot migrate that will be meeting March 16 – March 19. Those include labs, Career Technical Education courses, nursing and child development practicum classes. The goal of this planning effort is to allow for greater social distance, as recommended. Students should check with their instructors if they are unsure if their course falls in one of these categories. Online classes, Design Science and Reedley Middle College High School will also continue without interruption.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Classes will resume on Friday, March 20 using an alternate online delivery method when possible, in person when necessary.

We will remain open and allow students to come to school for use of WiFi.