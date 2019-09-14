It’s September 20, 2019, one of summer’s final days and very close to fall. If you are in the area of Florinda and Harris Streets, you might think you are near a football game tailgate celebration. There is the sound of large gathering as the buzz of the crowd can be heard and the air is filled with the smell of steaks on the grill. What is actually taking place is the annual benefit dinner to support St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School.
The event is known to many simply as the "DeCampos Dinner” in honor of Dr. and Mrs. DeCampos who hosted the event for many years at their home in Hanford prior to its move to the school grounds at 1000 N. Harris Street in Hanford.
In addition to being a major fundraiser for the school, individuals who have significantly helped support St. Rose-McCarthy school are chosen to be recognized for the "Friends of Youth in the Spirit of Don Bosco” award. The award is named after the 19th century priest, writer, and educator, The recipients of this years’ honor will be Bill and Jeanne Gundacker. The couple has placed the support of students as a high priority in their lives. Bill has been involved with helping provide for the financial needs of the school and through volunteering his time on the school’s board. He has also served on the Kings County Board of Education. Jeanne was an educator for the Hanford Elementary School District. She continues to be involved in education by volunteering to read to primary grade students at St. Rose-McCarthy.
The dinner takes place on Friday, Sept. 20 with doors opening at 6 p.m.
The event includes complimentary valet parking, so many hors d’oeuvers they are a meal, Harris Ranch steak dinner, silent and live auctions and dancing under the stars. Tickets are $130 each.
For more information and ticket availability, you can call the school at (559) 584-5218.
