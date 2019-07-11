SRT Board announces Mulholland retirement

The Sequoia Riverlands Trust (SRT) Board of Directors has announced the retirement of Soapy Mulholland, President/CEO, at the end of 2019. The Board has engaged Jenn Raley Miller of Waldron Company to find SRT’s next leader.
During her nearly 20 years, Mulholland guided the organization from inception to its current status as a nationally-recognized and accredited Land Trust. Today the organization is fully staffed with experts in the conservation field and has worked with farmers and ranchers, other nonprofits and agencies to protect over 40,000 acres of land from development. SRT hosts an exceptional Education Program serving school districts, interns, and adults, and supports a Policy Department which works on policies affecting farmers, ranchers and recreationists at local, state and national levels.
“The SRT Board wishes Soapy well in her next ventures and we are grateful for years of exceptional service to SRT,” said Board Chair, Mark Larsen. “Her entrepreneurial nature was key to establishing SRT as an innovative land trust.” A sendoff for Mulholland is planned for the fall.
Sequoia Riverlands Trust is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply. To be considered please visit https://careers-waldron.icims.com/jobs/1071/executive-director/login and submit your resume and a cover letter expressing your interest in SRT’s mission and your qualifications for the role.
Sequoia Riverlands Trust (SRT) is a regional nonprofit land trust dedicated to strengthening the natural and agricultural legacy of California’s Central Valley. With a vision for lasting protection for important lands across the southern Sierra Nevada and San Joaquin Valley for the prosperity and enjoyment of future generations, SRT seeks a future where productive agricultural land and important natural systems are protected to generate regional vitality and economic prosperity, the mission of SRT is to inspire love and lasting protection for these important lands.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.