World Surf League announces return to live competition

LEMOORE — Live competitive surfing will return to the World Surf League (WSL) for the first time since March with the Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Rumble at the Ranch. The world’s best are back for a one-day, winner-take-all showdown at the Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California on Aug. 9, 2020, at 3 p.m. ET / 12 pm PT.
The Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Rumble at the Ranch event will welcome 16 of the top male and female surfers currently residing in the United States to compete in a mixed-doubles team event, with prize money going to a charity selected by the winning team. Competitors will include 11-time WSL Champion Kelly Slater, Olympic qualifiers Caroline Marks, Kolohe Andino and reigning four-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore, alongside Championship Tour stars Filipe Toledo and Sage Erickson. The full list of competitors and teams will be announced during a Selection Show on WorldSurfLeague.com on Aug. 4 at 9 am PT.
“I've really been looking forward to getting 2020 going, so an event here in California is super exciting,” said Caroline Marks. “I love the Surf Ranch so I can't wait to get out there and surf again. It'll be fun for us athletes and the fans too.”
"I can't wait to put the jersey back on,” said Filipe Toledo. “To know we can bring a live experience for fans from the Surf Ranch here in California, in a safe and secure way, is really exciting. It'll be awesome for us surfing, for our sport and our fans. Let's go!"
The Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Rumble at the Ranch will be broadcast live on WorldSurfLeague.com starting at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on Aug. 9, 2020. In the US, FOX Sports will telecast the event live on FS2 from 3 to 5 pm ET and then will continue on FS1 live from 5 - 7 p.m. ET. Check local listings for details of additional broadcasters. The WSL Surf Ranch venue will be closed to spectators and the production and event will be run by the WSL.
“We’ve missed live surfing and we are excited to bring fans a unique live experience with the Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Rumble at the Ranch,” said Erik Logan, WSL CEO. “Utilizing the WSL Surf Ranch facility in Lemoore, California, we have the opportunity to host this in our own arena, implementing extensive safety protocols to ensure the health and safety of the participants, staff, and local community.”
