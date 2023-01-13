DSCF2103.jpg

Jose Ramirez, an Avenal native, left, seen here in a March 4, 2022 file photo, will fight Richard "RC" Commey at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on March 25. 

 Salvador Velazquez / Contributed

The fighting pride of California’s Central Valley and one of boxing’s pound-for-pound queens are joining forces for a special Fresno Fight Night.

Former unified 140-pound world champion Jose Ramirez will meet former lightweight world champion Richard “RC” Commey in the 12-round junior welterweight main event Saturday, March 25, at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

The co-feature will be a world title unification clash, as WBA minimumweight world champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada collides with WBC world champion Tina Rupprecht.

Recommended for you