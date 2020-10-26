Turnovers doom Bulldogs in season-opener

FRESNO — The Fresno State Bulldogs much anticipated season-opener ended with a sour taste after a 34-19 defeat at the hands of the Hawaii Warriors.
The Warriors offense racked up 600 total yards, while also forcing four Bulldog turnovers, which they converted into 17 points, to earn the victory on October 24 inside Bulldog Stadium.
"It felt like we started off hot, we had the hot hand but turnovers killed us,” said Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State running back. “We have to be better next game, come out and keep fighting until the last minute."
The game marked the first for Kalen DeBoer, new Fresno State Head coach, and quarterback Jake Haener, who was making his first career start as a Bulldog after transferring from the University of Washington in 2019. Haener finished the game 17-for-31 for 289 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions. He also lost one fumble.
After the Warriors fumbled the ball on the opening kickoff of the game, which was recovered by Fresno State’s Mac Dalena, the Bulldogs took an early 7-0 lead after a 7-yard touchdown run from Rivers.
Rivers ended the game with 18 carries for 87 yards and one touchdown.
Hawaii tied the game late in the first quarter on a 20-yard touchdown run from quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. They added a field goal early in the second quarter to take a 10-7 lead.
Haener connected with tight end Juan Rodriguez on an 18-yard touchdown pass to give the Bulldogs a 13-10 lead with just under two minutes left in the first half. The Warriors answered right back driving 72 yards in one minute to take a 17-13 halftime lead after a 3-yard touchdown run by Cordeiro.
Hawaii extend the lead to 24-13 midway through the third quarter. A field goal by Fresno State’s Cesar Silva Cut the Hawaii lead to 24-16 with 3:41 left in the game.
The Warriors added a touchdown and a field goal in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
"I'm encouraged by what I heard on the sidelines by multiple guys, that we can rattle off the next seven because of this one loss," DeBoer said. "As long as we have the right mindset moving forward."
Former Hanford High standout Tyler Mello made his debut for the Bulldogs playing on both the Kickoff and kick return teams. Mello, who graduated from Hanford High in 2020, is currently listed third on the depth chart at one linebacker position. Mello is a freshman for the Bulldogs.
Fresno State returns to the field on Thursday, Oct. 29 against the Colorado State Rams at Bulldog Stadium.
