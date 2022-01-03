The Lemoore Tigers boys basketball team put together a strong effort at the 2021 Clovis Elks Classic Dec. 27 to Dec. 30 at Clovis High School.
The Tigers ended the tournament with a dominant 88-57 victory over Patterson High School on Dec. 30. Beunju Moon led the Tigers with 24 points. Deandre Johnson added 11 points, while Ty Chambers had 10 points. Lemoore moved to 10-5 overall after the tournament.
“Our team is a team that when we are prepared and we are ready we can play with anybody and every game we have every chance in the world to win,” said Joel Sligh, Lemoore High head coach. “I believe that this team is one of the few teams that I have had that we stand in our own way. We are as good as we ever want to be, and we are as bad as we want to be.”
Lemoore opened the tournament on Monday, Dec. 27 with a 55-52 loss to Atwater High School. They then fell in another hard-fought game 71-70 to Rocklin High School on Dec. 28. Donovan Johnson had 17 points. Demel Turner had 15 points, while Moon added 13 points.
The Tigers defeated Centennial High School (Bakersfield) 76-68 on Dec. 29. Lemoore was led by Moon who finished the game with 24 points, while Demel Turner had 16 points. Maksahmus Kisena added 13 points.
Lemoore had taken two weeks off from playing games before returning to the court for the Elks tournament.
“We took two weeks off from having any games we took four days off from practice and you come in Monday from that long of a rest you are expected to have some rust,” Sligh said. “We just unkinked some stuff that was holding us back.”
The Tigers will return to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 4 hosting Kingsburg High School, then they play Tulare Western on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Lemoore High. They open West Yosemite League play on Monday, Jan. 10 traveling to play Redwood High School.
“Regardless of how good you are or how good you are going to be, league is always tough. Everybody does their homework, one of the things that I like about this team is that every single game a new person is stepping up and having big games,” Sligh said. “We go so far into depth, so every single night and I know everyone pays attention to points but it is really all those other things that help us get going.”
