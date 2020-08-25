Techline Sports Lighting partners with CIF

SACRAMENTO — Outfront Media Sports and Techline Sports Lighting LLC announced the signing of a two-year strategic partnership on Thursday. Under terms of the agreement, Techline Sports Lighting will serve as the “Official Lighting Partner” of the CIF and its 10 Sections.
“We are pleased to welcome Techline Sports Lighting to the CIF Sports Properties family,” stated Brian Sandy, General Manager at Outfront Media Sports. “Techline’s products and services offer member schools environmentally friendly and cost-effective solutions for their sports lighting needs. CIFSP is grateful to partner with Techline Sports Lighting for their commitment to the CIF’s mission and student athletes, especially in these unprecedented times.”
“We are excited to be working with the CIF organization and look forward to being a part of the bright future of California high school athletic programs,” said Rodney Hawthorne, President of Techline Sports Lighting. “For over two decades we have been providing lighting solutions that will benefit the athletes and spectators while reducing energy costs and eliminating maintenance. Our experienced Techline team provides the highest level of customer service. We look forward to helping the CIF member schools light fields for their student-athletes.”
Techline Sports Lighting has been a lighting solutions provider to K12 and Higher Education since 1999. Techline Sports Lighting’s goal is to provide the highest quality sports lighting system at the most affordable price.
Sports lighting is Techline Sports Lighting’s only business. From youth leagues, to high schools, to colleges and professional stadiums, Techline Sports Lighting experienced teams have installed thousands of fields all over the world.
Techline Sports Lighting partners with schools from the design phase through installation and will customize a lighting system for school’s unique venue. Techline Sports Lighting’s maintenance free LED sports lighting system provides schools the latest sports lighting technology and saves schools money. Techline Sports Lighting can be contacted at https://www.sportlighting.com/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!