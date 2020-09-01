Sierra Pacific drive-thru celebration unveils sparkly hardware

HANFORD — A long, overdue celebration finally took place on Monday.

The Sierra Pacific girls basketball team celebrated the 2019-20 season with a drive-thru parade, awards ceremony and the unveiling of their championship rings.

“It’s one of those things I’ve been looking forward to, but I didn’t know how we were going to do it,” Sierra Pacific head coach Amy Bush said. “I just feel like the season ended so abruptly, so harshly and there was no closure. There was no game. There was no final banquet.”

Sierra Pacific was scheduled to play in the CIF State Division IV championship game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, but the games were canceled two days prior due to COVID-19. The team was attempting to win their second state championship in three years.

But they got a championship-caliber celebration as cars lined up and made their way down North Irwin Street. Fans held up signs, honked horns and waved out their windows to show their admiration.

The team stood across the Fox Theatre and waved to the passing drive-thru parade, while being socially distant and wearing masks.

Just being able to see the girls again and see them have fun was enough for Bush.

“It’s like having family,” Bush said. “I know each of them personally. I love them all so much. We have very personal relationships so to be able to be with them is amazing.”

The Golden Bears then moved to the old courthouse steps where Bush talked about each girl individually and presented them with various awards. Some of the hardware included the Golden Bear Award presented to Angelique Brazil and Captain Awards for Kylie Brasil, Alana Roberts and Celeste Lewis. The Battling Bear Award went to Haillee Larios and Rookie of the Year went to Makayla Carrie.