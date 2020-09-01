Sierra Pacific drive-thru celebration unveils sparkly hardware

HANFORD — A long, overdue celebration finally took place on Monday.
The Sierra Pacific girls basketball team celebrated the 2019-20 season with a drive-thru parade, awards ceremony and the unveiling of their championship rings.
“It’s one of those things I’ve been looking forward to, but I didn’t know how we were going to do it,” Sierra Pacific head coach Amy Bush said. “I just feel like the season ended so abruptly, so harshly and there was no closure. There was no game. There was no final banquet.”
Sierra Pacific was scheduled to play in the CIF State Division IV championship game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, but the games were canceled two days prior due to COVID-19. The team was attempting to win their second state championship in three years.
But they got a championship-caliber celebration as cars lined up and made their way down North Irwin Street. Fans held up signs, honked horns and waved out their windows to show their admiration.
The team stood across the Fox Theatre and waved to the passing drive-thru parade, while being socially distant and wearing masks.
Just being able to see the girls again and see them have fun was enough for Bush.
“It’s like having family,” Bush said. “I know each of them personally. I love them all so much. We have very personal relationships so to be able to be with them is amazing.”
The Golden Bears then moved to the old courthouse steps where Bush talked about each girl individually and presented them with various awards. Some of the hardware included the Golden Bear Award presented to Angelique Brazil and Captain Awards for Kylie Brasil, Alana Roberts and Celeste Lewis. The Battling Bear Award went to Haillee Larios and Rookie of the Year went to Makayla Carrie.
Sierra Pacific created the Legacy Award and presented it to Celeste Lewis and Alana Roberts after their contributions to the program the last four seasons. They are arguably the two best players the Sierra Pacific girls basketball team has ever had and leave with numerous records.
The team then gathered around and unveiled their rings together. The rings say “State Champions” and have the Golden Bear logo in the center. The rings were designed by the team, but Bush had some words engraved on the inside.
“On the inside it says that, ‘Games are won or lost in the first three minutes of the second half,’” Bush said. “It’s something that my coach at UCLA used to say to us and it really kind of hit home. Now it’s been one of those things that we always say at halftime.”
After the ring ceremony, the team, family and friends got to indulge in tacos and ice cream.
Sierra Pacific went 29-7 this past season and 12-0 in the East Sequoia League winning their sixth consecutive league title.
The Golden Bears lost to Caruthers 60-58 in the CIF Central Section Division IV championship game. They were then given the No. 11 seed in the CIF State Division IV bracket, something they didn’t agree with.
Sierra Pacific then won four road games, including defeating No. 1 seed Colfax 52-39, to capture the CIF State Division IV Northern Regional championship. It was their second regional championship in three years.
Sierra Pacific was scheduled to face No. 1 seed and Southern Regional champions Lancaster (24-8, 12-2 GL) on at 10 a.m. for the Division IV championship. Not getting the chance to play was disappointing for Bush.
“They were determined this year and in my heart of hearts, I know how it would’ve ended,” Bush said. “It’s just a bummer that we didn’t get to play one more game.”
Sierra Pacific didn’t get the chance to play for a state title, but they did get one last chance to be together as a team.
“I’m just appreciative of the program,” Bush said. “I’m blessed to have girls that work as hard as they do.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
