HANFORD — First place Hanford High Girls Soccer faced off against second place Redwood Tuesday night and the match definitely lived up to the hype. Both teams came out on fire.
From the opening whistle, it was the battle of the top two defenses in the WYL that would prove to be the major storyline.
The Bullpup back line of Breauna Mello, Yazerie Perales, Hailey Langley, and Rylan Lewis played extremely well all match long. Goalkeeper Melody Martinez finished with 7 saves on the night. After 80 minutes of regulation, the score remained 0-0. It wasn’t until the final four minutes of the 20 minute overtime period the match would see its first breakthrough.
Ashlyn Isenberg was able to break the deadlock after fighting through contact to follow up her initial shot and put the Bullpups up 1-0. Redwood would answer a minute later with a goal of their own. With the match ending in a 1-1 draw, the Bullpups hold on to their spot atop the WYL having a league record of 7-0-1 leaving Redwood in second place with a record of 5-1-2. The Bullpups have another tough match at third place Golden West on Thursday.
“Of course we would have loved to get the win, but these are the battles that make the best memories. I’m extremely proud of these girls as I have been all year with how they battle from start to finish. Redwood is a D-1 powerhouse who has held the WYL title for several years, so to earn a win and a tie against them in our two league meetings is great. We’ve put ourselves in the driver’s seat and hopefully we can stay on top through the final two matches.”
