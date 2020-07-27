PacWest Conference postpones sports until January

IRVINE, Calif. – Due to the concerns arising from all the challenges surrounding COVID-19, the PacWest Executive Board voted unanimously Thursday to postpone intercollegiate competition in PacWest fall sports until after January 1, 2021.
PacWest fall sports include men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. The action was taken due to rapidly changing information and guidelines from the NCAA, as well as the states, counties, and areas where the 11 PacWest institutions compete.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes is our top priority,” PacWest Commissioner Bob Hogue said. “We remain committed to giving all of our student-athletes a positive competitive experience as much as possible.”
While this decision postpones fall 2020 sports competition, institutions will still be allowed to conduct organized team activities at their own discretion, including workouts, practices, strength and conditioning, and access to their athletic training staff, as local, county, and state guidelines permit. Options for moving fall sport schedules into the winter/spring are being developed and reviewed.
“This is obviously a very tough decision and one that was not made lightly. However, we will continue to work at providing the best possible experience for our student-athletes and staff with the circumstances at hand,” Director of Athletics Aaron Henderson said. “We look forward to returning to competition as soon as possible once it is safe to do so.”
A decision on the start of the 2020-21 winter sports season, as well as the non-championship segments of spring sports, is expected to be made by October 1.
“At FPU, we believe that our identity is so much more than athletics alone,” Henderson said. “We will continue to pursue to the holistic development of our student-athletes and staff as we continue to strive to be a Christ-Centered, Student-Serving, Community-Focused department regardless of what the rest of the academic year may hold.”
While FPU’s aquatics sports are not members of the PacWest Conference, they are expected to follow the guidelines of other sports in the same season.
