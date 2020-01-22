Hanford High School announced Josh Young stepped down as head football coach in a press release on Wednesday.
“It’s something I thought about for a while and there’s never a right time, but it just felt like it was the time,” Young said. “Over the course of this past year, I had a medical condition with my heart that I had to get taken care, so that kind of put the period at the end of the sentence.”
Young said the decision had weighed heavily on his mind since the final game of the season, but he wanted to get things in order for the 2019 class (with awards and other items) before making anything definite.
During his 13 seasons (2007-19), Young compiled a 99-57 record overall and a 52-24 record in the West Yosemite League. His accomplishments include three league championships (2011, 2018, 2019), two CIF Central Section Division III titles (2014, 2015) and a CIF State Division IV-AA championship (2015).
“[The state championship] was a culmination of a lot of hard work and a lot of players and coaches coming together, trusting one other and working towards a common effort,” Young said. “When things like that happen, you can pretty much accomplish anything.”
Young finished with a .500 or better record in 10 of his 13 seasons and qualified for the playoffs 11 times. The team also earned three academic championships under Young.
“I’m proud of being able to put teams that for the most part have been competitive over the years and the academic championships, I think a lot of times those don’t get as much credit as they deserve, but it’s overall the standard we set for the kids,” Young said. “Setting goals every year and seeing the players achieve those goals is something that really sticks out.”
Young also became the winningest coach in Hanford High School history when he defeated Golden West, 49-24, on Oct. 18, 2018 for his 86th win.
“There’s been a lot of kids come through the program and we’ve made a lot of great memories together and it’s something that I know I’ll never forget,” Young said. “Coached with a lot of great coaches and made a lot of great friendships over the years. … Wins are wins, but the friendships you make and the relationships that you foster those are the ones that last a lifetime.”
As of right now, Young said he has no plans to coach again — after 23 total years coaching — and added that his goal is to continue teaching at Hanford High School.
“He brought in a whole new culture,” Hanford Athletic Director Beau Hill said. “The students were buying in and had school spirit and pride in the program again. He developed that work ethic that was lacking and that was all contributed to his hard work.”
The search for a new head coach will commence immediately for the Bullpups. Hill said they want somebody who can continue the tradition Young has built.
“The last 12, 13 years coach Young and his staff have created a culture here that we want to continue,” Hill said. “So we want a smooth transition and obviously we’re going to hire the best candidate who puts their name in the hat.”
