Worth, Hamilton, Johnson Win at Keller Auto Speedway

Hanford - Tucker Worth won the 30 lap King Of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Keller Auto Speedway. This was his first win, and it was also his second Top 5 effort in the ten races held so far. Following a second in the Trophy Dash to Steven Kent, Worth had the outside front row starting position for the Main Event. Worth found his toughest competition from reigning IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car champion Grant Duinkerken. However, Worth would pick up the win with Duinkerken settling for second. Kaleb Montgomery was a solid third, followed by Landon Hurst, Cole Macedo, Steven Kent, Richard Vanderweerd, Cole Danell, Joey Ancona and Danny Faria.
Worth was the fastest of 18 qualifiers with a lap of 14.170, which beat the 14.208 of Montgomery. Duinkerken, Kent and Hurst won their respective eight lap heat races, and Kent won the six lap Trophy Dash.
Eric Hamilton won his first 20 lap IMCA Stock Car Main Event. Hamilton and Larry Thompson shared the front row for the Main Event, and the duo ran to a 1-2 finish at the checkered flag. Past champion Troy Patee finished third, and point leader Chad Johnson charged from last starting to finish fourth in the 12 car field. Brock Hamilton settled for fifth, followed by Renn Bane, Rod Bane, Cody Johnson, Ron Hurt, and Tanner Lorenzo.
Bakersfield's Kevin Johnson won the 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. The group is only making four appearances at the speedway this season. Johnson found himself starting last in the 10 car field, and he worked his way to the front of the pack. Johnson battled his way past early leader Garrett Jernagan for the impressive victory. Jernagan settled for second, followed by Jason Nation, Michael Johnson, Jason Pugh, Watsonville point leader Adriane Frost, Todd Carlock, Aaron Farrell, Jared Mounce and Jack Aguiar. Jernagan and Nation won the eight lap heat races.
Racing will return to Keller Auto Speedway on August 10th with a show that will feature the King Of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, IMCA Western RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars, IMCA Stock Cars and Mini Stocks. For further information, go to www.racekingsspeedway.com
