VISALIA — Just like he did for Sierra Pacific, Jayson Littlejohn came up big on the football field on Saturday. The recent graduate had two interceptions and returned a punt for a touchdown in the West’s 38-24 victory at Groppetti Community Stadium.
Littlejohn’s performance garnered him co-MVP with teammate Andrew Davis for the West team in the 52nd Annual Tulare-Kings All-Star Football Game. Davis rushed for 179 yards and broke off a pair of 5- and 36-yard touchdowns in the game.
“It’s a great feeling, it was fun game to play in, it was a great experience,” Littlejohn said. “I came from a small school and nobody expected me to get MVP, so it’s a great feeling”
Littlejohn immediately made his presence felt on the field with an interception on the East’s opening drive. He undercut a pass to the running back to make the grab.
Then in the third quarter with his team trailing 20-13, Littlejohn picked up a shanked punt and took it 30 yards untouched down the middle of the field for the tying score.
“I didn’t know if it was across the line of scrimmage I just picked it up,” Littlejohn said. “Everybody was telling me to run, so I just took off.”
Every play Littlejohn made seemed to get bigger as the game went along. This time with his team in front 27-20 and the East driving for the tying score in the fourth quarter, the Sierra Pacific product made his second interception of the night in the end zone.
“I knew they were trying to make me bite on the screen because I’d been biting on it all game,” Littlejohn said. “But I seen that he was creeping up, so he went on the wheel route and I just followed him, looked up, the ball was right there, picked it off.”
On the ensuing play, Davis ripped off a 74-yard run to set up a 15-yard touchdown run by West’s Keshon Butler. After the extra point, the West led 34-20 with 7:02 to go.
The West held on down the stretch with a game-sealing interception by Hanford’s Joseph Estrella with 1:07 left to play. With no timeouts left for the East, the West took a knee to run out the clock.
“[East quarterback Jaedyn] Pineda, he’s a real flashy guy, so I seen him rolling around so I was like, ‘I can’t let anything get behind me,’ and I seen the dude coming across the middle,” Estrella said. “It was either I’m lighting him up or I’m taking that pick. He overthrew it, I caught, the game’s done.”
The interception was Estrella’s second of the game after he made his first in the third quarter. The latter eventually led to Davis’ 36-yard score in the fourth quarter.
Other local players who took part in the game included Hanford’s Carson Verhoeven, Deontay Houston, Christian Moreno and Sebastian Zaragoza. Hanford West’s Dayamion Houston and Lemoore’s Damian Goudeau and Ethan Medina also played in the game.
The East took the first lead of the game and led 8-6 after the first quarter. Butler scored on a 25-yard run in the second quarter to give the West a 13-8 lead, but Porterville’s Demario Ennis caught a 5-yard pass to give the East a 14-13 lead at halftime.
The East came out and scored on its first drive of the second half to extend the lead to 20-13. The West settled down and went on to score 21 unanswered points.
“At halftime, we knew what we needed to do,” Verhoeven said. “Coach said there’s 24 minutes left of the rest of our lives. After this, no more football for some of us that’s it. Some of us took it the right way and we went out there and we got it done.”
Tulare Western’s Ryan Rocha coached the West and Porterville’s Michael Machado coached the East.
La’Dre Aguilar was named the East MVP. He scored on a 67-yard touchdown pass and had an interception in the first quarter.
The West has won three of the last four All-Star games, but the East still leads the all-time series 26-18-4.
