VISALIA — Using a couple of powerful extra-base hits, the West came away with a 5-4 victory in the 59th Annual Exeter Lions Club East/West All-Star Game at Recreation Park on Saturday.
The home East outhit the visiting West 11-8 and had baserunners on in multiple innings, but went 2-for-12 with RISP eventually spelling its demise. The West also made five errors, which led to two unearned runs for the East. The East committed one error.
Redwood start Hunter Bryan, who was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 31st round of the 2019 MLB draft, was named the Most Valuable Player after hitting a solo home run clear over the left-field scoreboard in the third inning to give the West a 2-0 lead.
Hanford’s Clay Gillum started at shortstop and Flavio Perez started at third base — their native positions — while Beau Wilkinson took the field in the sixth inning and Sierra Pacific’s Will Springer started as the designated hitter.
“We just came out here to have fun,” Gillum, who was 0-for-2 in the game, said. “We had a couple errors, but we talked to each other, we were making fun of each other in the dugout and honestly it was just a fun game.”
Gillum also had fun making his coaching debut at third base in the eighth inning. Unfortunately, the team went down in order during his time at third.
“We were messing with each other giving fake signs and talking to [Redwood’s] Sam Bower we were just playing around with each other and it was a great time,” Gillum said.
The West scored the first run of the game on a bases-loaded walk by Mt. Whitney’s Mike McKernan in the top of the second inning. After Bryan’s home run, the East got a run back in the fourth on a West fielding error.
The two teams then mirrored each other in the fifth and sixth innings, as both scored one and two runs, respectively. The West scored on an RBI double to left-center field by Coalinga’s Auggie Castro followed by the East’s Bryson Montano, who beat the throw for an RBI infield single.
In the sixth, the West’s Corey Cosper (Dinuba) and Chace Watson (El Diamante) hit RBI doubles to drive in two runs. The East’s Randy Leon (Granite Hills) hit an RBI single and scored on a fielder’s choice to cut the lead to one.
Pitching took over with neither team scoring over the final three innings as the West won its fifth All-Star game in the last six years.
Wilkinson and Perez were both 0-for-2 in the game. Wilkinson played both center field and second base, and was part of a long rundown in the seventh inning, which ended with him making the tag for the out.
“I just saw that there was a dropped third strike, heads up baseball, got to back up the first baseman in case worst-case scenario, ball comes right to me, throw it to second, get to my position, played it like it should’ve been,” Wilkinson said.
Springer was the only local player to reach base with a walk in the second inning and had a strikeout in his only at-bat. The Sierra Pacific graduate will play baseball at Fresno State.
“Just conditioning, getting in the weight room,” Springer said about getting ready for Fresno State. “I actually leave next month, so I got to get in shape before I head up there. I’m pretty excited.”
The players received goodie bags and medals after the game.
“It hadn’t really hit me yet, but I think it’s going to be really something to look back on,” Gillum said about his final high school game. “I asked my coach a couple weeks ago what his favorite memory was and he said it was this game. I think looking back it’ll be a great time.”
