LINDSAY — The girls East versus West matchup in the 11th Annual Central Section All-Star Game was a one-sided affair with the West coming out on top 6-0 at Frank Skadan Stadium in Lindsay on Friday.
The West was too skilled, too tactically sound and too talented for the East to overcome. They led 4-0 at halftime and rarely didn’t have the ball in their possession as they outshot the East 18-8.
From the opening touch, the West controlled the game. Well-placed touches and on-time runs quickly forced the issues in the attacking third.
West’s Sheyenne Hodge, representing Hanford High and this year’s West Yosemite League co-MVP, got the scoring started on a goal in front of the net in the ninth minute. Redwood’s Evan House had her initial shot blocked in the box, but she stuck with the play and crossed the rebound to an unmarked Hodge for the 1-0 lead.
“Evan’s a great player … so I knew I had to run into that box because I knew she wasn’t gonna give up and I knew she was gonna place it where it needed to be and that’s exactly what she did,” Hodge, who will be taking her talents to Fresno State next year, said. “So I just had to make sure I was there.”
Lemoore’s Kalijah Sanders followed soon after with a goal of her own on a rebound in the 18th minute. The East had no answer for the West’s ball movement and pressure up front.
Destiny Gonzales from Coalinga scored in the 23rd minute on another rebound and Riverdale’s Martha Lopez scored on a 15-yard shot in the 39th minute.
Hailey Langley — the 2018-19 WYL co-DPOY — and Lemoore’s Mia Sanchez helped lead the West’s suffocating back line. Time and time again, the defense cleared any threats in their attacking third.
“Our defense, we talked a lot and even when we were moving around we still talked a lot and just playing with them before,” Langley said. “I used to play with them like two years ago so we knew each other.”
Hanford’s Hanna Murrieta and Golden West’s Haylee Damron recorded a clean sheet in net with shots coming far and few between. Murrieta made one of the better saves during the second half when she gloved a shot inside the box.
“I just saw the girl coming at me and she took a high shot so I was able to get it,” Murrieta, who played in the All-Star game three years in a row, said. “I was just ready for it.”
With a four-goal advantage at halftime, the West played the possession game a lot more during the second half. They added their fifth goal in the 63rd minute with a streaking Nazi Nunez, from Mt. Whitney, putting the ball in off another rebound.
Lopez added the final goal of the match — and her second of the night — with her header in the 73rd minute off a corner kick. The score helped her secure the MVP award for the West. Monache’s Zoe Rios earned MVP for the East.
“When we got here we just focused on coming together and playing as a team and I think we did that really well,” Hodge said. “We wanted to win and that’s what we did.”
Other local players who took part in the game included Hanford’s Skyler Martinez, Hanford West’s Myrka Madrigal and Sierra Pacific’s Emma Martella and Madison Cunha.
In the girls North-South game, the North came out on top 2-1. For the boys games on Saturday, the East won 5-2 over the West and the North defeated the South 5-2.
