HANFORD — Juaron Watts-brown made the next step of his athletic career official by signing his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Texas Tech University last Friday at Hanford High School.
“It’s something that me and my friends and family have talked about for a while,” Watts-brown said. “That was a goal coming into high school was to sign a NLI to somewhere before I graduated and hopefully make a step towards playing college ball and then professional ball at some point.”
Although grateful and happy for signing his NLI, Watts-brown made it clear there’s plenty more ahead.
“It’s very fulfilling that I could do that, but I’m definitely not done,” Watts-brown said. “I have more goals ahead of me like going to the MLB, but it’s definitely a good step in that direction.”
The 6-foot-2-inch, 175-pound right-hander was voted the Pitcher of the Year in the West Yosemite League last season. In 25 2/3 league innings, he had 31 strikeouts — the best of anyone — and a 1.64 ERA.
Overall, Watts-brown was 3-1 in nine appearances on the mound with a 1.88 ERA in 44 2/3 innings for the Bullpups. He held opponents to a .172 batting average and had 55 strikeouts.
The Red Raiders are getting all that and more with Watts-brown, who commands a fastball, changeup and curveball.
Watts-brown took his official visit to Texas Tech in September of 2018 and then announced his commitment on Sept. 16, 2018 via Twitter.
“Talking to the coaches … and then visiting the campus, it really felt like home,” he said. “It’s something that me and my parents talked about that if it’s a place that feels like home then that’s definitely a place I need to go. It also helps that they’re top five in the nation … so it’s a program I can hopefully have a part in succeeding.”
He also had contact with Stanford, Long Beach and USC, and had planned some visits, but once he made the trip to Lubbock, Texas, his decision was made.
“They made me feel like I was wanted,” Watts-brown said. “It was a place I really liked. … The town is definitely college based. Everybody has Texas Tech flags, license plates, stickers everywhere, so it was pretty cool to see the environment that Lubbock had.”
Not only will the city give him a new start, something Watts-brown wants, but the program will give him a chance to grow as a player.
“Everybody’s as good as everybody else [in college],” Watts-brown said. “It gives you a chance to set yourself where you’re at with other competition and get better. I’m really looking forward to playing against some really good competition in the Big 12 and hopefully making a College World Series one day.”
But with one more season to go at Hanford, he has his eyes set on some unfinished business.
“Winning a Valley championship with this team, it’s something we can really do this year,” Watts-brown said. “We came up short last year, but I think that this year if we really buy in and work as a team we can do something big.”
