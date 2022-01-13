Visalia Rawhide owners team up to donate $30,000 for community relief

Tipper assists the community in this 2020 file photo. The Rawhide are currently looking for a new mascot to fill Tipper's hooves. 

 Contributed, Visalia Rawhide

As the upcoming season approaches for the Visalia Rawhide, the team is  looking for a very important role to be filled. Auditions to be the next Tipper T. Bull will be held from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Tipper is the heart of the Visalia Rawhide team, according to a release. The role requires someone passionate about community, loves being in front of a crowd, has a great sense of humor and more.

"It is always great to see the kids' faces light up at a game when they see Tipper coming. Even adults love seeing him and taking a picture. This is a role that connects the Rawhide even more with our community. We know the right person is out there to continue the fun at Valley Strong Ballpark," said Joe Ross, Director of Community and Entertainment. 

No previous mascot experience is required. A resume is not required but will be welcomed. For more information and to register for the audition, please email Joe@Rawhidebaseball.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments