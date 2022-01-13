As the upcoming season approaches for the Visalia Rawhide, the team is looking for a very important role to be filled. Auditions to be the next Tipper T. Bull will be held from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 at Valley Strong Ballpark.
Tipper is the heart of the Visalia Rawhide team, according to a release. The role requires someone passionate about community, loves being in front of a crowd, has a great sense of humor and more.
"It is always great to see the kids' faces light up at a game when they see Tipper coming. Even adults love seeing him and taking a picture. This is a role that connects the Rawhide even more with our community. We know the right person is out there to continue the fun at Valley Strong Ballpark," said Joe Ross, Director of Community and Entertainment.
No previous mascot experience is required. A resume is not required but will be welcomed. For more information and to register for the audition, please email Joe@Rawhidebaseball.com.
