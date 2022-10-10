It was another dominant display for the Kingsburg Vikings during their Tri-County League matchup against the Kerman Lions on Oct. 7 in Kerman.
Led by Trace Jackson who had three touchdowns and a solid defensive performance, the Vikings defeated the Lions 28-0 to move to 7-0 on the season.
Jackson finished with game with 28 carries for 173 yards and the three touchdown runs. Kaleb Pederson added one rushing touchdown. Bodi Verners had one interception on the defensive side of the ball.
“Other than a turnover in the first half on offense, I was really proud of the boys and how they played,” said David Wilson, Kingsburg High head coach. “Kerman is a tough team, but I felt like we played very physical, and we ran the ball really well. Really happy with our offensive line. Jake Bray, Trevor Nelson, John Peterson, Jimmy Cranford, and Teddy Lehn are doing a fantastic job.”
The Vikings will host the Central Valley Christian Cavaliers on Friday, Oct. 14 in a battle of two of the top teams in the Central Section. The Cavaliers are also 7-0 on the season.
Kingsburg led 7-0 at halftime after a two-yard touchdown run by Jackson in the first quarter. Jackson added a three-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 12-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to give the Vikings a 21-0 lead. Pederson had one touchdown.
“Our kids know it's a big game Friday. This is one of those games, where I won't have to fire up the boys much, I think it's more putting it in perspective,” Wilson said. “We know how good CVC is, we have a lot of respect for their program, and we are going to have to play really well on
Friday. They arguably have two of the best players in the section, they are playing at a high level, it will be a test this week.”
Coach Wilson just wants the team to concentrate on what they can control entering the game Friday night. “We need to worry about playing well. I still think our best football is still ahead of us," Wilson said.