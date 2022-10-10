Vikings

Trace Jackson, Kingsburg High Vikings senior, had three touchdowns to help lead the Kingsburg Vikings to a 28-0 win over Kerman High School on Oct. 7 in Kerman. 

 Chris Aguirre, Contributor

It was another dominant display for the Kingsburg Vikings during their Tri-County League matchup against the Kerman Lions on Oct. 7 in Kerman.

Led by Trace Jackson who had three touchdowns and a solid defensive performance, the Vikings defeated the Lions 28-0 to move to 7-0 on the season.

Jackson finished with game with 28 carries for 173 yards and the three touchdown runs. Kaleb Pederson added one rushing touchdown. Bodi Verners had one interception on the defensive side of the ball.

