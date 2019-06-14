{{featured_button_text}}

NAS Lemoore concluded its Captains Cup Soccer Season. Several weeks of play led up to the eventual championship game which was played on June 13. The two best teams fought it out. The defending champions VFA 125 led by Silvano Herreracaceres, bested their competitors the VFA 113 team led by Ricardo Wonderful in a thrilling 3-2 final. VFA 125 defended their title with the hopes of doing it again next season.

