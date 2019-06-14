NAS Lemoore concluded its Captains Cup Soccer Season. Several weeks of play led up to the eventual championship game which was played on June 13. The two best teams fought it out. The defending champions VFA 125 led by Silvano Herreracaceres, bested their competitors the VFA 113 team led by Ricardo Wonderful in a thrilling 3-2 final. VFA 125 defended their title with the hopes of doing it again next season.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.