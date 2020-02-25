Two local girl wrestlers to compete at State Championships

Lemoore's Marissa Perico and Hanford West’s Samantha Cabrera will represent Kings County at the CIF State Girls Wrestling tournament on Feb. 28 and 29 in Bakersfield.
Perico finished in second place in the 106-pound weight division, while Cabrera finished in fourth-place in the 111-pound weight class at the Central Section Masters which were held Feb. 21 and 22 in Bakersfield.
Perico opened the tournament with a victory over Evelyn Correa of Porterville High. She then pinned Tulare Union's Melanie Salazar in one minute, 30 seconds. Perico defeated Destiny Dominguez from Golden Valley with a 6-1 decision to advance to the finals against No. 1 seed Alyssa Valdivia from Frontier High School. Perico fell to Valdivia by pin fall in the final.
Hanford West’s Cabrera opened her run in the Central Section Masters with a pin fall victory over Jovana Mireles from South High School. She defeated Righetti High School’s Gabriella Rincon by fall, before falling to the No. 1 seed in the 111-pound weight class Cristelle Rodriguez from Buchanan High School in the semifinals.